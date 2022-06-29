Roorkee: A former national spokesperson of the BJP has received threats of murder and beheading for making social media posts in favor of BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The BJP leader Gaurav Tyagi, currently the party's Western Circle president, lodged a complaint to the Gangnahar Kotwali and demanded that a case be lodged against the accused.

According to police sources, the Tyagi in his complaint stated that the callers claimed to be from places such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Zimbabwe, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. Police said that investigation has started.