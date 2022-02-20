Chennai: Ahead of urban local body polls here, a Romanian businessman Negoita Stefan Marius, who campaigned for the DMK, was summoned and warned by Foreigners Regional Registration Officers. He was on a business trip to Chennai's Coimbatore.

In a viral video, he was seen on a motorbike decorated with DMK flags in Coimbatore, distributing DMK pamphlets to people on the road and bus passengers around the city on Wednesday. A DMK member claimed the Romanian campaigned with his own interest and said that he was impressed by DMK's plans and schemes.

On Thursday, he had appeared for questioning at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Nungambakkam for violating the Visa rules of foreigners. It has also sought an explanation from him on his actions that were unwarranted.

After being questioned, a notice has been issued to Stefan Negoita that he cannot indulge in any political and religious activities in the country.