Chennai: "Roman artifacts such as amphora shells, rouletted shells and glass beads, flint dolls, flint earrings, flint round chips, iron objects, bangles, etc. have been found. Further, different from what was found during the excavations at places like Keezhadi, and Kodumanal, hand-made roof tiles have also been found which belonged to the Sangam period. Apart from this, Shiva lingam and Vishnu idols of the Pallava period carved out of stones have also been unearthed," said an official.

In addition, a priceless gold ornament was found during an excavation in the village of Vadakkupattu in Kanchipuram district in Tamil Nadu. According to officials, the excavation work started on July 3 by the Department of Archeology in the Oragadam village near Sriperumbudur and the work is underway for three months.

The excavation led by Chennai District Archaeological Superintendent Kalimuthu began after the Kanchipuram district administration granted excavation permission in 100 feet in length and 100 feet in width of land in the first phase.

During the excavation, ancient stone bells, glass bells, bones, black and red pottery, colored pottery, and pottery with symbols were found along with various stone tools used for hunting animals. The materials are expected to be 12,000 years old in the Mesolithic period i.e. the period between the Paleolithic and the Neolithic. The excavated place is also expected to be a stone tool manufacturing site.

"Materials of three civilizations were found including the Pallava period, the Sangam period, and the Mesolithic period during the excavation. The Central Department of Archeology is seeking permission to commence a detailed second phase of the excavation," added officials.