Rohtak (Haryana): The followers and well-wishers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim used to send thousands of Rakhis each day to India Post's main office. Thereafter the gruelling task of sorting out the parcels by the postal employees and they are dispatched to the Post Office attached to Sunarian Police Training Centre. The consignment stuffed in several bags is then transported on a three-wheeler to the Sunarian Jail at Rohtak in Haryana. Sometimes the bulk of the consignment was so huge that postal staffers had to skip their food also.

Several postal employees are pressed into service to carry out the mammoth task of sorting out Rakhi parcels sent in the name of Gurmeet Ram Rahim by his followers, friends and well-wishers. The arrival of the Raksha Bandhan parcel to Rohtak jail begins five days before the commencement of the festival and the process continues for 10 more days even after the auspicious occasion of tying the Rakhi was over.

The process of receiving a bulk consignment of Rakhis has been going on for the past four years. Rakhis and greetings pour in from different parts of the country for Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Ajmer Singh, a postal employee of Rohtak, said, "Till date, seven to eight bags containing Rakhis have landed at the post office. Last year, at least 40,000 Rakhis and greeting cards were sent to the Rohtak Jail post office at Sunarian. This year we are expecting even more. The process continues for 10-15 days after the festival is over. The sorting process continues till late night due to huge consignment of Rakhis and greetings."