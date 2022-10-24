Hyderabad: A video posted by ICC on Instagram, captured the high-end emotion of Indians at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when the national anthem of India was being rendered ahead of the match with Pakistan in which India defeated Pakistan by four wickets. Sharing the video ICC captioned it, "The emotions are real!"

Rohit Sharma gets teary-eyed during national anthem ahead of Ind vs Pak match

This 68-second video, not just gave goosebumps to people, who watched it, but the players on the ground, too, felt emotional, with Rohit Sharma seen with a teary eye. The game's emotions can be felt naturally while watching this video as Indian fans are seen rendering the National Anthem while waving the Tri-colour high.

Rohit Sharma's video went viral on social media and in the video, he can be seen closing his eyes and throwing his head back as he got overwhelmed and emotional. Twitterati shared the video from their handles and came up with different captions. One of the users wrote, "What an atmosphere in the MCG ground during National Anthem. Pure goosebumps"