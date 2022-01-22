New Delhi: Amid the fear of the action against 80 accused employees of corruption, Rohini jail staff staged a sit in protest at Tihar Headquarters on Saturday. According to sources, “Some employees came to the headquarters on Saturday. Even after sitting in front of the headquarters for several hours, they could not meet the DG of Tihar Jail, Sandeep Goyal.”

The protesters reached the Tihar headquarters to meet the DG of Tihar Jail, but they could not meet him, although other officers met him.

The meeting with DG Sandeep Goyal is possible on Monday but now the discussion of action on these jail employees has intensified. As there has been a stir among these employees of the jail, some women employees were also involved in these employees sitting outside the Tihar Jail Headquarters.

Delhi Police are going to prosecute 80 officers and employees who were helpful to the infamous ‘Mahathg’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who carried out several sensational incidents including extorting Rs 200 crore from inside Rohini Jail.

Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has approved the registration of an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the jail staff for charging convenience fee and reward from this notorious accused. It is being written to the Delhi government to immediately suspend all these 80 accused employees.