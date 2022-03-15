New Delhi: The special cell of the Delhi Police is likely to file a chargesheet against DRDO scientist Bhushan Kataria accused in the December 9, 2021 blast inside Rohini court, in the next couple of days.

Kataria was arrested over a week after the blast in which one person was injured with police accusing him to have conspired to kill a lawyer at the court with whom the accused was embroiled in a litigation. Police said they arrested Kataria on the basis of the CCTV footages showing him entering the court with a bag carrying the suspected explosive and a second time without it. Police said that the bag carrying the explosive belonged to a medical company and was found to be Kataria's during the investigation.

Police further said to have recovered a file at crime scene and linked to Kataria on the basis of the statement by the shopkeeper who sold the file to him. Besides, a shrapnel used in the blast was also recovered. A FSL report into the case will later be placed before the court in a supplementary chargesheet. The Special Cell will put all these evidences before the court so that the charges against scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria can be framed.

