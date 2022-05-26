Mysore (Karnataka): Robot teachers taking classes and giving impromptu replies to students' queries have started gaining a foothold in Karnataka schools. On Wednesday, a newly developed robot lab was inaugurated in the campus of Shanthala Vidya Peeta. K'taka Education Minister BC Nagesh along with District in-charge Minister ST Somashekhar, MLA SA Ramadas, MUDA President HV Rajeev and others were present on the occasion.

The school built the robot lab in order to enhance the learning level of students, and also to arouse their interest and curiosity. There are about five hundred students from LKG to Xth standard in the Institution and this robot teaching program is tailored according to their classes.

There are 2 robot teachers teaching in school and they have been brought from Japan. A Madhya Pradesh based company has taken the responsibility for the program implementation and management. Also, additional equipment has been imported from various countries which is required for the project.

Earlier, teaching robots were introduced at a school in Malleswaram constituency in Bengaluru in which Higher Education Minister Ashwathth Narayana and others were in attendance.

Also Read: K'taka govt makes uniform mandatory for PUC students