Nizamabad (Telangana): Masked robbers looted a Telangana Grameen Bank in Bussapur, Mendora Mandal on National Highway 44 and fled with Rs.4.46 crores from one locker and Rs 7.30 lakh cash, 8.3 kg gold ornaments, and valuable documents from another locker on bank-holiday, the bank employees informed the police on Monday when they reached the bank and encountered the situation.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner, Nagaraju said, "The thieves entered the bank by breaking the locks of the village development committee building and they broke down the strong room lock by using a gas cutter. The locker of collateral depots was also looted which includes Rs 7.30 lakh cash, 8.3 kg gold ornaments, and valuable documents."

Also read: Robbers loot Axis Bank in Alwar, decamp with Rs 70 lakh cash

Thieves destroyed the CCTV cameras and took away the DVR that captures the footage and they also left their bear masks behind. A guest of the hotel on the ground floor of the bank's building on Sunday morning noticed the burning smell from the bank. The staff who came to work on Monday morning were devastated seeing the situation of the bank.

On investigating, the police got to know that the robbers went somewhere around the Nirmal district along the national highway and the police also informed that the thieves did not come from the front door of the bank but from a school and a BSNL office situated behind the bank. "There was an electronic device that sends a message alarm to the cell phones of the bank manager and the local police if someone touches the locker at night but the thieves detected it beforehand and cut out the wires and took away the chip," the police said, adding further investigation in the case is ongoing.