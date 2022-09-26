Ludhiana: A migrant labourer was shot dead and another received injuries when some unidentified robbers tried to rob a factory in a village on the city outskirts in the early hours on Monday, police said. Nearly 10-12 unidentified armed robbers who had covered their faces came in a jeep to rob a factory in Jaspal Bangar village near Sahnewal town.

They climbed the wall of the nut-bolt manufacturing unit and forcefully entered the premises. Hearing the noises, the workers working there raised an alarm and rushed towards them. Then robbers started firing indiscriminately considering themselves surrounded, said police. As a result, a bullet hit a labourer who had stopped their vehicle. He died on the spot while a bullet shot injured another.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 35-year-old Bhimak, a Bihar native. Taking advantage of the chaos, the robbers managed to escape in their vehicle. After receiving information about the incident, Commissioner of Police Dr Kaustubh Sharma reached the spot with heavy police patrol and took stock of the situation. (PTI)