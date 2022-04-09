Anantapur: A group of robbers entered two bogies of a train on Friday and robbed the passengers on the outer tracks of Turakapalli here. Two of the passengers in the S6 and S7 bogies of the 7 Hills Express were robbed of 6 tolas of gold jewelry, along with other things. The thieves had reportedly cut off the railway system signal, because of which the train halted on the outer tracks, a few kilometers away from the Gutti railway station in the Anantapur district.

The assailants then entered two bogies of the train and looted some of the passengers. There was panic among the passengers, though nobody was physically harmed during the crime. The railway police in Dhone were informed about the incident, after which the police immediately reached the spot and inspected the issues in the system. The signal was soon fixed and the train set off, relieving the havoc that its sudden halt and the robbers had caused among the passengers.

The victims then lodged a complaint with the railway police in Dhone, and also at the Kachiguda station after the train reached Hyderabad. Railway police sources said that a case was registered as per the victims' complaint. The police also said that they will take strict action against the perpetrators, while the investigation into the matter is underway.

