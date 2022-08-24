Hasan(Karnataka): CCTV footage of two masked men disguised as delivery men trying to rob an old woman in the KR Puram area of the city on Tuesday has surfaced. The robbery bid was foiled as the woman, Rangamma started to scream for help after they pointed the gun at her and tried to snatch her gold chain. According to the information, Prakash and his wife, the owners of the house went out of town when the miscreants tried to rob their house in broad daylight. The police have not received any complaints yet.