Jaipur (Rajasthan): Robbers on Sunday, around 5:30 am, dismembered a 108-year-old woman's legs to rob her silver anklets and her gold pendant while the elderly was alone at home here in Bas Badanpura Meena Colony. DCP North Parish Deshmukh along with the FSL team rushed to the spot and started investigating the CCTV cameras installed in the neighborhood.

The victim has been identified as Jamuna Devi and her daughter Govindi, said that she left for the temple in the morning, when she came back, she found Jamuna Devi in a pool of blood, and both of her feet were chopped off. The victim's daughter also found the weapon and the dismembered feet at the spot while the victim was rushed to the Trauma Center of SMS Hospital for treatment. The police commenced the investigation and the victim's statement will be recorded once she is stable enough to talk, said the DCP.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi, who also rushed to the spot, has condemned the brutal incident with the elderly woman in Jaipur and has instructed the police to arrest the accused soon. "There is both anger and fear among the people of the area after the incident. Now, there is a demand for the arrest of the criminals at the earliest and the police have also started investigating the CCTV footage," he said.