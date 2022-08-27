Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): The police arrested a gang of six thieves, who tried to rob a gold shop owner by posing themselves as income tax officials in Nellore town of Andhra Pradesh. According to police, the gang planned theft by masquerading as IT officials. They went to Lavanya Jewellers, which is located in Kakarlavari Street in Nellore. The gangsters in the guise of top officials shocked the shop owners in the name of raids.

Robbers' bid to rob jewellery shop posing as IT sleuths foiled

Also Read: Thieves loot gold medals of award winner Hema Shekhar in Bengaluru

As the miscreants were aiming at stealing over 12 kg of gold, the shop owners grew suspicious and informed the police. In turn, police reached the spot with the help of the local public they caught the robbers, who tried to flee with gold. Police said six people were involved in the robbery. Later, they registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the jewellery shop owners.