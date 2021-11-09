New Delhi: Citing problems faced at Indo-China border, the central government reiterated its demand before the Supreme Court to widen roads on the Char Dham highway up to the China border. Attorney General of India KK Venugopal, who appeared for the Centre, also sought a retraction of its former order that had held that roads' width cannot be more than 5.5 metres.

Char Dham highway is a 900-kilometer project, which connects Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttrakhand. The Supreme Court had constituted a high powered committee to monitor the project.

The bench comprising Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Narh heard the matter after a plea filed by NGO Citizens for Green Doon, which contended that road widening will harm the environment, especially considering the massive landslides in 2021.

"The army has never said that we want these wide roads. Someone high-up in political power said we want highways on the Char Dham yatra. The Army reluctantly went along," argued Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves on behalf of the NGO. He added that army was just being used as an excuse and that it was not even considered while building roads.

Advocate Gonsalves also pointed out that when it comes to the mountains something intermediate has to be done, something that is sustainable and roads cannot be just cut out like that in the mountains. He highlighted that construction of roads there also leads to accumulation of black soot that gets absorbed in the sunlight and then it leads to melting of glaciers, leading to a threat. Judges asked for report on the condition of the Himalayas and Adv Gonsalves said that he will find out and present it before the court.

