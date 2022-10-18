Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on October 17 attended Phillip Capital Infrastructure meet with key institutional investors in Mumbai. He raised concern about road safety and stated the measures the government is taking in the area.

He said, “Road safety is a big concern...We've taken the decision of 6 airbags in the economic model also. We're trying to change a lot of things...We cannot control two things in India. One is population growth and the other is automobile growth.” (ANI)