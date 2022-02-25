Chandigarh: After managing bail in the case earlier, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu is in trouble again in the 1988 road rage case in which a man died as the Supreme Court is all set to hear a review petition in the case.

The case relates to an incident in which Sidhu along with his friend had an argument with a person regarding parking space in Patiala. Both of them were charged with assault with the man later succumbing to injuries. In 2018, the Punjab and Haryana High Court convicted Sidhu and sentenced him to three years in prison. However, a year later, the Supreme Court had fined Sidhu and released him on the grounds that the case was outdated and for various other reasons.

With a fresh review petition in the apex court, Sidhu has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the review petition in the road rage case against him. He also said in response to the review petition that it was not admissible and that the incident took place 33 years ago.

Earlier, Sidhu had approached senior Congress leader and senior Supreme Court lawyer P.S. Chidambaram appearing before the apex court and demanded that the matter be adjourned for four weeks in view of the recently held Punjab elections. The court adjourned the hearing of the petition.