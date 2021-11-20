Mandya (Karnataka): Five members of a family, including two children, died on Friday evening in a road accident involving an auto-rickshaw and tipper in Karnataka’s Mandya district. The deceased were identified as Muttamma (45), president of Banduru Gram Panchayat, her daughter Basammanni (30), son Venkatesh (22), grand daughter Chamundeshwari (8) and a two-year-old grandson. It is learnt that the family was returning to their home from a temple visit when the accident took place.

The incident had taken place after a head-on collision between the auto and tipper at Nelamakanahalli in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. The tipper was proceeding towards Madduru from Malavalli while the auto was coming in opposite direction.

The auto was mangled as a result of the accident while Malavalli rural police registered a case and took up the investigation.