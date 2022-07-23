Banda (Uttar Pradesh): The newly inaugurated Bundelkhand Expressway, unable to withstand the season's monsoon rainfall, has caved in at few places. The highway was also found damaged at some points due to the land subsidence. It was reported that rainfall caused the side guard walls of the carriageway to dislocate leading to erosion of the soil.

The recent damages have brought to the fore the quality of work involved in the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway. It has become a talking point among the local residents albeit in a hush-hush tone. The approach plates of the Expressway have been dislocated at some places resulting in soil erosion by the side of the highway. People are also facing hardships due to accumulation of debris below the highway.

Read: PM Modi cautions against 'free revdi culture', says practice harmful for country's progress

The supporting approach plates of Bundelkhand Expressway collapsed near Chahitara village under the Kotwali police station limits of the district. Mud along with debris came down the road blocking the underpass leading up to a village. Some of the workers engaged in repair work said, "A few supporting plates have collapsed due to rain. The coming out of the supporting plates has damaged the highway at few places."