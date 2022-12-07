Chengalpattu: Six people died in a road accident involving collision of three vehicles in Chengalpattu of Tamil Nadu. Six others were injured, some of them admitted to hospital. It happened when ten people from Pozhichalur Gnanambikai Street area next to Pallavaram went to Tiruvannamalai Annamalaiyar Temple in a Tata Ace vehicle on the occasion of Karthikai Deepam festival.

After completing the darshan, they were returning home in the same vehicle in early morning of Wednesday. Around 4 am the Tata Ace vehicle collided with a container lorry standing on the side of the road near Madhuranthakam.

At the same time, another speeding vehicle hit the Tata Ace from behind. In between the two other vehicles, the Tata Ace got stuck and was completely damaged. In this accident, 6 people namely Chandrasekhar (70), Sasikumar (35), Damodaran (28), Yehumalai (65), Gokul (33) and Shekhar (55) from Pozhichalur died on the spot.

Six others including Satish (27), Shekhar (37), Ayyanar (35) and Ravi (26) from the same area are injured and receiving treatment at Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The Madhuranthakam police who have registered a case regarding this alleged accident are conducting an investigation.