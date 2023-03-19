Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): Six persons, including a child, were killed in an accident in the district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The accident took place at around 3 am when a Maruti Omni van in which a family of nine was travelling collided with a truck. Four men and a woman were killed in the accident. Three injured have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

They were travelling from Edappadi in Salem district to a temple in Kumbakonam. On the other hand, the truck loaded with wooden logs was travelling from Trichy to Karur. The District Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar visited the accident spot and ordered the police personnel to take up rescue operations. The bodies of the deceased have been taken for post-mortem, the reports of which are awaited.

In another accident on Saturday night, at least 12 passengers were injured when a private bus fell off a small bridge in Maharashtra's Pune. The bus which was travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru fell off a small bridge. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and so it fell off the bridge. The bus was packed with 36 passengers. Over 12 passengers have suffered injuries while the rest have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In another incident in Madhya Pradesh, at least 25 persons were injured when a Gujarat-bound bus overturned after falling off a culvert. The accident took place at Ujjain late at night on Saturday. The injured were rushed to the district hospital. The victims were on their way back after visiting the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

According to police reports, the bus was being driven in a rash manner which resulted in the accident. The bus skidded off the road. Then it fell down before turning turtle. The police have filed a case of rash driving against the driver. (With Agency inputs)