Seraikela (Jharkhand): Nine people were injured, including four critically, after a tractor carrying construction material ran over a group of people protesting against the Chandil Dam Subernarekha Multipurpose Project in Jharkhand's Saraikela on Wednesday.

The protestors from 116 villages displaced by the Swarnarekha Project were sitting in front of the Chandil Dam rehabilitation office on fast unto death to demand compensation and other benefits when the tractor flipped over injuring nine people. The injured were taken to Chandil Sub-divisional Hospital from where they were referred to MGM Hospital and Tata Main Hospital.

Those seriously injured were, according to reports, identified as Nirmal Mahato, Niranjan Mahato, Rakesh Mahato and Rinku Mahato. The wounded included two journalists as well. Ichagarh MLA Savita Mahto inquired about the condition of the injured at the hospital. She asked the doctors to provide the best medical facilities to all the injured.

The locals protested against the incident and blocked the road in the vicinity for several hours. BJP state president and MP Deepak Prakash alleged that the incident was a conspiracy to crush the displaced protesters of Chandil Dam. "This government has lost its senses. That is why unforeseen events are happening," he said.

Prakash said that the government believed in "suppressing those who speak against it". "It believes in crushing both the movement and the agitator," he added.