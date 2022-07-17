Rampur (UP): A bus collided head-on with a truck here, leaving six people dead and 21 others seriously injured, police said on Sunday. Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said the accident took place on Saturday night when the truck coming from Moradabad side collided with the bus coming from Shahjahanpur side.

"The head-on collision took place at a bypass in the Civil Lines area of the district, in which six people died on the spot, while 21 others were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital," he said, and added that bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The deceased have been identified as Shamimul Haq (35), a resident of Shahjahanpur, Naseem Khan (52) and Abdul Wahid (50), both residents of Saharanpur and Sakshi (26), a resident of Shahjahanpur. The identity of two of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives. (PTI)