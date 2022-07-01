Ramgarh (Jharkhand): Three persons were killed and 12 others were injured critically in a road mishap that took place in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. The mishap occurred when the driver of a pickup van ferrying petty traders (Pheriwalas) lost control over the vehicle on a rain-drenched road. The road had become slippery and the vehicle was stated to be moving at a high speed when the mishap took place, police said.

The small traders, along with their belongings, were returning home from Hazaribagh after selling products at a weekly Haat (flea market) organised under the Darhi block of the district. Three persons were killed in the mishap. Four grievously injured persons out of 12 have been referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, for better treatment, said police sources. The tragic incident took place under Kujju police station limits near a flyover in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. The traders were heading home after attending the weekly flea market in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

On hearing the screams of the injured, locals rushed to the mishap site. The injured were first taken to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital. Doctors attending to the injured declared three persons 'brought dead'. Of the 12 injured, four persons, who sustained grievous injuries, have been referred to RIMS. The remaining injured were undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital, according to police.