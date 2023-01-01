Khandela(Sikar): In a tragic accident in the Khandela area here, eight people were killed after a pick-up van collided with a bike and then with a truck on the Khandela-Palsana road, near Maji Saheb's Dhani. The accident happened on Sunday afternoon, wherein two people dies on the spot, while 6 succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to a hospital.

The local police took cognizance of the incident and are probing it for further details. SHO Sohanlal from Khandela police station said that the bodies of the two deceased have been sent to the mortuary of Khandela Hospital, while the dead bodies of 6 people are currently at the Palsana Hospital.

The deceased in the accident are all identified as residents of the Samod area. Preliminary information revealed that the people onboard the pickup van had come to visit the temple in Khandela. The identities of the deceased have not yet been ascertained.