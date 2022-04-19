Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): At least nine people were killed and 10 others injured when a pickup van overturned in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. As per the initial inputs, about 25 people, many from one family, from the Badau ki Dhani area of Jhunjhunu went to visit Mansa Mata temple in Lohagar in Udaipurwati in a pickup van.

When they were returning from the temple, the vehicle overturned on Gudha Road near Leela Wali Dhani village. Sources said that while eight people died on the spot, 10 others were injured. The injured were SHIFTED to BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu where one more youth succumbed to his injuries. Upon receiving the information, Additional District Collector Jagdish Prasad Gaur, DYSP Shankarlal Chhaba, and Jhunjhunu CMHO Dr Chhote Lal Gurjar reached the BDK Hospital.

