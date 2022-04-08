Mahasamund: In a horrific road accident, a tractor-trolley overturned killing four people on the spot while twelve got injured in Bhalukona village of Mahasamund. Meanwhile, the condition of three out of twelve injured is said to be critical and are referred to Raipur.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDOP) Vikas Patle informed that there were sixteen people travelling on the tractor trolley to Bhalukona from Jamdi around 11 in the morning. Mahasamund Collector Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

The police have reached the spot on being informed and have started investigating the matter. In the investigation, it is revealed that two men who were riding the tractor-trolley died on spot along with two women.

Meanwhile, the 12 people who suffered serious injuries were taken to the Primary Health Center in Basna for treatment. However, the death of former district president and current district member Jayanti Chauhan has been confirmed. The administration is busy making arrangements to send the serious people out immediately. The police are ascertaining the cause of the incident in the further investigation.

