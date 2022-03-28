Kurukshetra: In an unfortunate road accident in Kurukshetra on Monday, three people lost their lives while 8 others suffered injuries among which the condition of two was said to be critical. The injured are being treated at Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital in Kurukshetra.

According to the information, there was a fierce collision between a Tavera car and a Hyundai i-10 car on Kurukshetra Dhand road. A young woman riding a Hyundai i-10 died on the spot, while one of the 9 people aboard the Tavera died during treatment. As of now, it is not yet known on whose fault the accident happened. On getting information about the incident, police reached the spot.

According to the police, 9 people in Tavera were going from Haridwar to Samana Punjab after performing the last rites of a close relative whereas information has not been received about the people in the i-10 vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Meanwhile, the police are engaged in the investigation of the case.

Confirming the death of three people, Dr. Deepali of Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital said that 8 people are injured, out of which two are in critical condition and all the injured are undergoing treatment.

