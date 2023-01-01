Hanumangarh (Rajasthan): Five people were killed and one left severely injured in a fierce collision between a car and a truck in Bisarasar village here on the night of December 31. The accident took place on the mega highway under the jurisdiction of the Pallu police station in the district. The truck driver reportedly fled from the spot after the accident.

According to Pallu police station officer, the truck laden with bricks was going from Pallu towards Sardar city when it collided with the car. The collision was so strong that the car was left severely damaged, killing three people on the spot. The injured were brought to a nearby local hospital, where the doctors declared two others dead, while one was referred to Bikaner.

The cause of the accident is being investigated and the search for the absconding driver is on, said Gopiram. The dead bodies will be sent for postmortem after the arrival of their kin. The dead bodies could not be identified till the time of publication.

