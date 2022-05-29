Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): Seven, including three women, died and 10 others were critically injured when a traveller vehicle carrying tourists collided with a truck on the Bahraich-Lakhimpur highway on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh. The bus was carrying 16 people from Karnataka was going to Ayodhya when a speeding truck rammed the vehicle at the Naniha market in the Motipur area, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said. Five pilgrims, including the traveller vehicle's driver, died on the spot, and two others succumbed to their injuries on way to a hospital.

Ten people were seriously injured and were hospitalised. The police personnel sent the bodies for post-mortem. The truck driver managed to flee after the accident. A probe into the accident was on, the ASP said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed the officers concerned to ensure the injured were provided with good treatment.

Expressing grief over the loss of life due to a road accident in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while extending his condolences to the bereaved families, said, "Praying for peace to the departed souls. I express deep regret for the people, who lost their lives in the road accident in Bahraich. I wish peace to the family of departed souls."