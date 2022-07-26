Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two people were killed after a truck moving at a high speed on the Lucknow-Balia national highway (NH) ran over the vehicle of the regional transport department engaged in a vehicle checking drive. The incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday, killing the driver of the vehicle identified as Abdul Momin Khan and a police constable Arun Kumar Singh.

The assistant regional transport officer (ARTO), R K Verma, who was also travelling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt. A large contingent of police force was deployed at the mishap site after the accident. Police have impounded the truck and are currently engaged in tracing the owner's address. A case has also been lodged in this connection.

The accident occurred when officials from ARTO, along with policemen, were engaged in the vehicle checking drive on the Lucknow-Balia highway. A truck moving at a high speed hit the vehicle near Udhampur Chowk under Gonsaiganj police station limits. The deceased Abdul Momin Khan was a resident of Shastrinagar under Kotwali police station limits in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, whereas the constable Arun Kumar Singh belonged to a locality in Lucknow.

Sandeep Rai, the SHO of Gonsaiganj police station, said, "The truck was on way to Kadipur from Sultanpur and the address of its owner has been traced to Rae Bareli. Efforts are on to establish contact with the owner of the truck. The kin of the deceased has been informed about the incident. The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the mishap. We are on the lookout for him. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination."