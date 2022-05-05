Mamidikuduru(Andhra Pradesh): A doctor allegedly raped a minor girl in Mamidikududru, Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The victim's father has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the RMP doctor Vegi Ramesh had raped his daughter. Police have registered a case on Wednesday and an investigation is underway.

The doctor had visited their house a few days ago. "The doctor had taken his daughter's phone number," SI Krishnamachari of Mamidikuduru police station said adding that the accused got acquainted with her. "According to the father's complaint, the accused then allegedly raped the girl while she was sleeping on the terrace with her grandmother on Monday night. At that time, the grandmother went down to the restroom. A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and the matter is being investigated," the police official said.

