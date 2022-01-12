New Delhi: Union Minister and president of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, Pashupati Kumar Paras, said, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in a stronger position in five states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand, where the assembly elections will take place shorty. Besides, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in all the five states where elections are due.

"People don't have any option other than the BJP. Since the Congress party has been marginalized and is also on the wane. Besides, people have strong faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. The people will vote in favor of the saffron party. Campaigning in all the five states will be done on digital platforms; in which I will also take part," said Pashupati Paras.

Our party workers will work for BJP in all the five states diligently and honestly, so as to ensure the victory of the NDA. "We have an alliance with the BJP and our party is also keen on contesting elections along with BJP in all the five states. Therefore, a meeting should be convened in which we will have talks on sharing seats with BJP, " added Pashupati Paras.

According to sources, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party is keen on contesting 10-12 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab (from six to eight seats), and Manipur (4).