Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday, came down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the delay in a caste-based census in the state.

He alleged that Bihar CM earlier said, "He had said that if the central government does not get it done, then the Bihar government will get the caste census done at its own expense. What happened now, was it all a pretense, then get the meeting done, now when will the meeting take place?"

Tejashwi further said that when he was a bachelor, there was talk that there would be an all-party meeting in which a decision will be taken on the issue. Now I got married, honeymoon happened too. The meeting has not yet taken place. Why is the CM silent?

Earlier, during the meeting of the National Executive of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Tejashwi had said, " What is the point of convening an all-party meeting when the resolution was passed unanimously by the Bihar Legislative Assembly twice? All parties had passed this resolution, in which BJP was also involved."

Earlier a resolution regarding the matter was passed unanimously at the Bihar Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council in 2019. The resolution was passed unanimously for a second time in 2020 in the state Legislative Assembly.

