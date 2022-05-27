Patna: Union Minister of Steel RCP Singh met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday amidst speculations regarding his candidature for the Rajya Sabha from JD (U). RCP Singh refused to divulge anything about the meeting. He stayed at the Chief Minister's residence for about an hour. It is being said that at the meeting with the Chief Minister, he has been apprised of the party's stand regarding the Rajya Sabha candidature.

After RCP Singh reached the Chief Minister's residence, half an hour later, JD (U) National President Lalan Singh also reached the CM's residence. There is information that RCP Singh had a brief discussion with the Chief Minister and JD (U) State President. Then RCP Singh left the Chief Minister's residence. There is a discussion that in one or two days, JD (U) will also announce the name of its candidate. JD (U) National President Lalan Singh has said that the Chief Minister has to take a decision on deciding the name of the Rajya Sabha candidate. Before meeting the Chief Minister, RCP has told some party members that now the party has to decide what work they have done for the party.

Earlier, On Tuesday, Union Steel Minister RCP Singh spoke over ongoing speculation about his future in the Narendra Modi Cabinet because of a delay by the JD (U) in declaring his candidature for the Rajya Sabha elections. He dismissed the claims about differences between him and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and also about a possible split between the JD (U) and the BJP.

''There are no differences between me and Nitishji on any issue. I have clarified this thing dozens of times and today I am saying again that it is a complete rumour. I had taken the oath with the consent of Nitish Kumar and I had also informed the national president. If I had taken an oath without consent then he would have asked for resignation." The final deadline for filing the nominations, he said, is on May 31 and there is still time for that.

Finally, the JD (U) circles are abuzz about his impending exit and all eyes are on Nitish Kumar, who has been authorised by the party to take the final call on the issue.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party led by Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday announced Dr Misa Bharti and Dr Faiyaz Ahmad as its candidates for Rajya Sabha polls. The filing of nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls began on Wednesday and the last date for filing the nominations will be on May 31. Polling for 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states has been scheduled for June 10. The election is being held to fill the seats falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August. Among the 57 seats, a total of 11 seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six members each are retiring from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar, and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. Three members each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Haryana and one from Uttarakhand are also retiring.

