Patna: After the victory on caste based census, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has now planned to come out with the report card of chief minister Nitish Kumar highlighting the "failure" of his one-and-a-half-year old government.

RJD will publish the report card of Nitish's government at Gyan Bhavan in Patna on June 5. The occasion is the 'Sampoorna Kranti Divas' (Total Revolution Day), the day Jayaprakash Narayan announced his movement 48 years ago in 1974.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad will also be present on the occasion. Not to forget that Lalu, Nitish and Sushil Modi are the products of the JP movement and RJD is using this occasion to slam Nitish. Lalu's son Tejashwi, who will lead the day, said that the Grand Alliance will release a report card to highlight the poor performance of the government and the promises it could not fulfil in Bihar.

“We will release the report card of Nitish along with data and facts. The ruling party only speaks lies and we have earlier exposed them in the assembly. Now once again we will expose them through the report card. What happened with the 19 lakh jobs promised by the NDA. It's been two years, how many have got employment?” Tejashwi asserted.

The state capital is all decked up with the posters and banners of RJD. More than 5,000 people are expected to attend the function. The culture of releasing the report was started by Nitish himself. When he came to power in 2005, he used to annually present the report card of his government's achievement. He continued the tradition till 2015, however, from 2016 onwards he stopped the practice.

Asked about the RJD releasing the report card, Nitish was quick to respond “I am not bothered what others are doing. I believe in work and that's what I have been doing till now. You must assess the amount of work I have done since 2005 in Bihar. What was earlier and what development has taken place now, you should compare it. I have nothing to do with what other political parties are doing, they are free to do. However, one should check the reality of what work I have done in Bihar so far," Nitish said.

Congress, however, is not part of the report card as they have separated from the RJD after the by-election in Bihar. Lalu had once cleared the doubt saying the RJD has good relations with Congress at national level and as far as state is concerned RJD will take all the decisions. Asked about Congress not being part of the report card, Tejashwi said, “We have not done anything and you people are very much aware of what their leaders said about us.”

The relation between the Congress and RJD deteriorated after the 2020 assembly polls in which RJD had offered 70 seats but could only win 19 seats. Left parties on the other hand had performed better and out of 29 seats they had secured victory on 16. Congress legislature party leader Ajit Sharma said that his party has not received any invitation so there is no chance of attending the report card release function.

BJP on other hand slammed RJD for releasing the report card claiming that they do not have any moral right to include JP's (Jayaprakash Narayan's) name as the party is involved in all those activities which he always protested against.

“The entire RJD family is involved in a corruption case. The family epitomizes dynasty politics and they are not educated as well. JP was always against corruption, dynasty politics and stood in support of literacy. The corrupt people are observing the Sampoorna Kranti Diwas, they have no right to do so,” said BJP state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal.

