Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal President (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav reached Patna along with his daughter Misa Bharti on Tuesday evening. He was in Delhi for his ongoing treatment in AIIMS. It is being speculated that Lalu will be attending the RJD's national executive meeting scheduled on 10th February.

The meeting will finalise the names for the Bihar Legislative Council Elections. Earlier, the names were to be announced on Tuesday but as Lalu arrived in Patna, the announcement was rescheduled. The Bihar legislative council elections on the 24 seats are to be held in March-April this year.

There were speculations that Lalu Prasad can announce his younger son Tejashwi Yadav as the national president of the party. Lalu, however, quashed such reports. On Tuesday evening when Lalu reached Patna Airport, his MLA son Tej Pratap Yadav was present at the airport to receive him and seen assisting his father who was in a wheelchair. A large number of his party workers and supporters were already gathered at the airport to welcome their party chief.

Read: 'Nitish can join Dawood Ibrahim, but...': Lalu Prasad reacts to BJP MP's remarks