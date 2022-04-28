Ranchi/Patna: Now, the formalities regarding granting of bail to Lalu Prasad by the Special CBI court will be completed on April 28. Lalu Prasad is expected to reach Patna on April 30. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, convicted of the illegal withdrawal from the Doranda treasury in the multi-crore fodder scam, will be released from jail on April 28 as ordered by the Jharkhand High Court.

The Jharkhand High Court had granted him bail on April 22. However, the bail order was issued on Wednesday at noon, by then the Civil Court had been closed due to the morning shift. Now, the formalities regarding filling up the bail bond by the Special CBI Court will be completed on April 28. Lalu Prasad is expected to reach Patna on April 30.

Lalu Prasad's counsel Prabhat Kumar said, "On April 27, the order of bail had been received from the Jharkhand High Court. Now, the bail bond will be filled in the lower court on April 28. After the completion of the formalities, the bail order from the lower court will be sent to the jail administration. The Director of AIIMS will be informed by the jail administration thereafter. The reason behind this is that Lalu Prasad is ill and has been undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS." Lalu was in February convicted by a CBI court in Ranchi in the Rs 950 crore fodder scam said to be the biggest scam in the country. He has been convicted in the fraudulent withdrawal case of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury.