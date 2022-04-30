Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has sent legal notices to several journalists in Bihar, accusing them of “distorting” facts while seeking compensation of Rs 50 crore from them.

The defamation comes in the backdrop of the video, in which Tej Pratap claimed to have exposed a YouTuber, who had visited the RJD leader's residence for an interview recently. Tej Pratap tells the YouTuber to keep the camera off before taking the interview, but the latter runs away and is chased by Tej Pratap. In the purported video of the face-off between Tej Pratap and the YouTuber, the RJD leader chases him and claims that the YouTuber's car stopped outside former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's house.

The RJD leader alleged that a "conspiracy" is being hatched from Manji's residence. He also alleged that that YouTuber had run false news to defame him at the behest of Manjhi. In Tej Pratap's legal notice, nine people have been mentioned as 'journalists' of different channels and websites and their media organizations.

Also read: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav to resign from party soon