Ranchi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav will appear before Jharkhand's Palamu court on June 8 in a case pertaining to the violation of the model code of conduct. This follows Yadav getting bail in the infamous fodder scam case by the Jharkhand High Court back in April. Yadav is set to arrive in Ranchi on June 7, and travel to Palamu the next day by road.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, RJD Jharkhand President Sanjay Singh Yadav said that the incident surrounding the case dates back to the 1995-1996 General Election campaign by the former Bihar CM in the town of Garhwa, in Jharkhand. "The ground in Garhwa was quite crowded. The pilot found it problematic to land the chopper (at the designated spot), so he landed at the adjacent paddy field. This led to the model code of conduct violation case," he said.

Yadav further said that the court appearance will be used as an occasion by Jharkhand RJD to highlight its presence in the state. "Especially since such a major leader of our party will be coming, we want to take advantage of it. We will be welcoming him in multiple places," he stated. Lalu Yadav will be greeted using traditional drums and erecting 110 gates between Ranchi and Palamu.

Also read: Cong likely to get one Rajya Sabha seat from JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand