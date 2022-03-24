Dehradun: Ritu Khanduri, daughter of Kotdwar MLA BC Khanduri, is likely to be appointed as the first woman Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. Khanduri was scheduled to file a nomination for the post of Speaker in the Assembly on Thursday, BJP state president Madan Kaushik has confirmed this.

In the Kotdwar assembly seat of Pauri district, from where Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri had to face defeat in the 2012 assembly elections, his daughter Ritu Khanduri has “avenged” her father's defeat by winning the same Kotdwar seat in the recent assembly elections. She defeated Congress candidate Surendra Singh Negi by 3687 votes.

Khanduri has become MLA for the second time. In the 2017 assembly elections, Ritu Khanduri won the election from Yamkeshwar assembly seat of Pauri district. Although, as the Speaker of the Assembly, the responsibility was given to senior MLAs so far, this time the high command can agree on the name of Ritu Khanduri, which will be a big decision for the BJP.

As the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is a constitutional post, only qualified MLAs are given responsibility in it. Being an educated MLA, Ritu is a good option for the BJP in the form of Khanduri. There is an atmosphere of celebration in Khal village located in Pokhari development block of Chamoli district over Khanduri's elevation.

Ritu Khanduri's husband Rajesh Bhushan Benzwal is an IAS officer of the Bihar cadre and posted as Health Secretary in the Central Government.

