Mumbai: The Central government has finally decided to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel after the opposition parties and people cried foul over the frequent hikes. This is a 'Diwali gift' for the general public from the Modi government, said the BJP leaders in unison.

It is ironic that the BJP leaders are beating their own trumpet, but the reality is the party has tasted the bitter pill as it has been defeated in the recently held bypolls in different states. The reality is that it is because of the defeat in by-elections that a 'sense of wisdom' has prevailed on the Central government. If fhe government had to gift cheaper fuel on Diwali, so why it did not take this decision on or before Diwali?

The government came to its senses after the blow and setback in the by-elections. The BJP has to bear the brunt of the severe fuel rate hike that the general public is facing. For this reason, the decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel was taken in haste and it was labelled as a 'Diwali Gift'.

The excise duty on petrol has been reduced by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. Even then petrol and diesel will remain beyond a hundred per litre. But, the Centre has given some relief to the public to some extent, even if it is true, it cannot be called a 'Diwali gift'.

The expenditure on petrol and diesel will be reduced to some extent, but the empty pockets of the general public will be filled, this will not happen at all? In fact, if the Centre really had to give a 'Diwali Gift', then it would have made the fuel cheaper.

The truth is that in the last one-and-a-half years, due to the rise in fuel prices, the Centre's coffers have been filled with crores of rupees. Well, this is the loot done by the government. In such a scenario, if the government wants to give respite to the general public, it should have cut fuel tax more.

Increasing the price and reducing the hike saying it is a Diwali gift is a sham. Had the voters not shown the door to the ruling party in the by-elections, perhaps the Central government would not have even bothered to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel. Well, if the government woke up because of the shock of the by-election defeat, and they pretended to make fuel cheaper, this is ridiculous. But the public will not get confused and there will be a change of 'vote' in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.