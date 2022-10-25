Hyderabad: Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has officially become United Kingdom's first Hindu Prime Minister. At 42, Sunak is also the youngest to hold the post in over two centuries. Sunak met King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The meeting between King Charles and Sunak, the 57th prime minister, marks the symbolic handover of power.

Soon after, Sunak addressed the United Kingdom as PM. He said that he would work day in and day out for building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit but pointed out he will take "difficult decisions" to achieve the same.

'Difficult decisions to come': Rishi Sunak in maiden speech as UK's first Hindu PM

"I understand how difficult this moment is, after billions of pounds that cost us during Covid, in midst of a terrible war. I fully appreciate how hard things are. I understand too that I have work to do...I am not daunted. I know the high office that I have accepted. I know its demands. I'm ready to lead our country into the future. Together we can achieve incredible things," Sunak said.

He said "difficult decisions" are to come. "I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come. But you saw me during COVID doing everything I could to protect people and businesses. There were always limits more so now than ever.

The government will not lead the next generation with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves. I will unite our country not with words but with action. I will work day in and day out for you. This government will be about integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level. Trust is earned and I will earn yours," the British PM said in his maiden speech.

Earlier in the day, speaking after chairing her final Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, the outgoing PM Liz Truss said that her government had acted "urgently and decisively" to help hard-working families and provided assistance to thousands of businesses to avoid bankruptcy.

Truss, who stepped down last Thursday after 45 days in office becoming Britain's shortest-serving Prime Minister, said that her government had acted "urgently and decisively" to help hard-working families.