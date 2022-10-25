New Delhi: Rishi Sunak (42), former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer as well as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, on Tuesday took over as the youngest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The development has elated Indians both in the UK and back home, with hopes of bilateral relations between the two nations witnessing greater upgradation.

"It is good news for UK that they might see some political stability with Rishi Sunak becoming the next British PM which should help alleviate the major economic challenges facing the country.

This would be the litmus test for his leadership especially going into the next elections. His domestic challenges are his first priority, as UK is facing its highest-ever cost of living in four decades" Ambassador Anil Trigunayat (retired) said.

With Sunak's elevation, there is also hope that the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will get a much-needed impetus after the initially set deadline to conclude talks by Diwali was missed owing to lack of consensus between the two sides.

"As for FTA, both sides have their own objectives and concerns which will have to be duly aligned. It may however be expedited and could even be concluded on priority if a high-level exchange takes place. Both countries have a lot to gain from this partnership" the former Ambassador stated.

It is pertinent to note here that the bilateral relations between India and UK suffered a setback in the past few days after comments made by UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman questioning action over visa overstayers from the country angered New Delhi.

This assumes significance, as hours after Sunak assuming the top post, Braverman was appointed United Kingdom's Home Secretary on Tuesday.