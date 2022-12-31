New Delhi: A day after Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a road accident in Uttarakhand's Roorkee, a team of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is en route to Max Hospital, Dehradun to monitor his health. Speaking to ANI, Shyam Sharma, the Director of DDCA said that if required Pant may be shifted to Delhi. There are chances that he may be flown to Delhi for plastic surgery, he added.

The star cricketer Rishabh Pant had a miraculous escape when the Mercedes Benz GLC coupe he was driving crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he reportedly dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. Police said the 25-year-old was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother.

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in stable condition. The accident took place in Manglaur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district at around 5.30 am. The driver of a Haryana Roadways bus and trucks passing by rescued the cricketer from the luxury car which was already on fire. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said the car was completely charred and reduced to a mangled heap. Pant, who was alone in the car, dozed off at the wheels, the official said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent in his best wishes for his speedy recovery. "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17," the prime minister said on Twitter on Friday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said in a statement that the Board will see to it that Pant receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase. He also mentioned that the board is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh.