New Delhi: Former cricketer Robin Uthappa on Monday said Rishabh Pant will be a 'big miss' for India during the upcoming test series match against Australia. Lauding Pant as an 'exceptional player and proven match-winner', Uthappa further said that the wicket-keeper batsman is one of the best players in India at the moment.

"I think he would definitely be a big miss during the Australia Test series. He is an exceptional Test cricketer -- one of the best going around at the moment. He absorbs pressure so well in the middle overs and assesses and plays the situations. He is able to play his natural game, express himself and produce match-winning performances," Robin, who is representing Dubai Capitals at the ILT20, said while speaking to the media on Monday.

Highlighting Pant's impressive achievements in a short Test career, 37-year-old Uthappa said, "If you see, Pant has scored five Test centuries so far and has gotten out in the 90s six times in 30-odd Test matches. If he had converted those 90s to 100s, he would have 11 centuries, which is outstanding."

"So, I think he's a phenomenal Test cricketer and it's a matter of time before he leads the Indian Test team," he added. Asked about who among Ishan Kishan and K.S. Bharat -- the two wicket-keepers on the list in absence of Pant -- should get first preference, Uthappa said," I think K.S. Bharat should get the first chance because he's been in the squad for a much longer time as the reserve wicket-keeper. The fact that he has maintained his performance to keep his spot in the side, he should get the first nod." The four-match Border-Gavaskar series starts with Nagpur Test on February 9, with both teams eyeing spots in the final of the World Test Championship

Pant narrowly survived a car crash on December 30, though he sustained severe injuries and is currently under treatment. All three key ligaments in his right knee are torn, two of which were reconstructed recently during the surgery on January 6. The reconstruction of the third torn ligament is expected after six weeks

The 25-year-old is therefore likely to be sidelined from the game for at least six months, which can potentially affect his chances of being fit and available for selection for the Border Gavaskar Test series, IPL 2023, and even the ODI World Cup.