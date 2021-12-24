Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government imposed a night curfew starting from Saturday from 11 pm 5 am. The curfew was imposed amid a surge in the spread of Omicron cases, the new variant of Covid. Apart from that government also declared curbs on gatherings and only 200 people will be permitted to attend marriages and functions while those who will be attending those gatherings have to adhere to Covid rules.

It may be recalled that poll-bound Uttar Pradesh becomes the second state after Madhya Pradesh to impose night-time curbs. On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan said a night curfew of 11 pm to 5 am would be enforced immediately. Though the state hasn't yet recorded an Omicron Covid case.

The Uttar Pradesh night curfew order also comes a day after the Allahabad High Court requested the Election Commission to consider deferring Assembly polls due in two months.