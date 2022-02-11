New Delhi: The Punjab government has informed a Parliamentary committee on Home Affairs that in the recent past, the movement of drones from across the international border has increased significantly.

"Drones have been sighted over 133 times near international border in the last two years," Punjab government officials told the Parliamentary committee recently.

However, referring to the drone issue, the Parliamentary committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma in its 237th report tabled in the Parliament on Thursday said that the first recorded delivery of arms and ammunition by drone was in August 2019. "Similar drone sightings have also been observed in Jammu & Kashmir. Besides, there is no effective anti-drone technology available in the country," the committee noted in its report.

The committee further noted that the major challenge before the law enforcement agencies for countering the drone threat is its detection, identification, and safe neutralization. Technology-based counter drone measures are the need of the hour which should be developed by the concerned department of the central government, the committee said in its report.

Expressing concern over the use of drones for committing crimes, transporting drugs, arms, ammunition, etc, which is a threat to the internal security of the country, the committee recommends that the Home Ministry along with the Ministry of Civil Aviation may advise States to sensitize ground-level police personnel on the drones regulations.

"This may include the civilian use of drones which will help in detecting rogue drones," the Parliament committee said. The committee also recommended that MHA may take up with concerned ministries to create a central pool of anti-drone technology at the earliest and give it's access to all states and UTs to deal with the menace of illicit use of drones.

"The MHA may coordinate with concerned ministries and States and UTs to create an SOP for the steps to be taken by the State police in case of a drone attack," the committee recommended.