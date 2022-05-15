Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Making yet another controversial comment on ripped jeans, former Chief Minister and Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat said that wearing torn jeans is against the Indian culture while practicing such fashion trends would lead to the decline of Indian culture. He further reiterated his opinion by highlighting that his views received a lot of support on Twitter and Facebook.

Ripped jeans degrading Indian culture: Former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

"Indian culture is rich and has humility. In our culture, people sew their old torn clothes. But today's youth themselves are cutting their clothes with scissors. This is not in our culture since our culture teaches us to cover and respect our bodies," he said while speaking to a group of reporters during a religious program organized by the ISKCON in Srinagar.

The minister had made comments on women wearing torn jeans earlier while serving as the CM of Uttarakhand. The statement had drawn heavy flak from women leaders as well as women from the fashion world besides the Bollywood industry, who had all condemned his views on the matter.

