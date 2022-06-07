Kanpur: A prominent Muslim cleric and Qazi in Kanpur, Hafiz Abdul Quddus has requested the police to release all those arrested in the Kanpur riots. Quddus met Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari and appealed that those arrested, including people from any community, should be released.

Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari told ETV Bharat that so far, 50 accused have been arrested by the police in the ruckus at Parade Square in Kanpur on June 3. In the last 24 hours, 12 accused have been nabbed from their homes while an accused surrendered after his picture appeared on the poster. After the Kanpur violence, the police is cautious in the sensitive areas of the city.

a

On the other hand, the arrest of the accused involved in the violence continues. Apart from this, along with the police, the ATS has also started searching for the members of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Tiwari also informed that PAC, RRF and local police force personnel are stationed in all the surrounding areas including Parade Square to Yatimkhana, New Road and other nearby areas to control further outrage of arrested people. The buildings and streets from which the stone pelters came out are being monitored with binoculars.